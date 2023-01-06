Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PBW opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $68.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.