Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

