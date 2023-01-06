Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $208.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF opened at $188.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.32. Schindler has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.