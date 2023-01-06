Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 1%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.18). 1,171,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 899,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.18).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.54 million and a PE ratio of 116.15.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

