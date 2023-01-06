Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

