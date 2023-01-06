Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,951 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,279. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

