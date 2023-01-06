Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 2.4%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 2,547,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,271,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.