Scotiabank Lowers ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ALPEK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.
About ALPEK
