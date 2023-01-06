Scotiabank Lowers ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALPEK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

