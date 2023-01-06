SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SDX Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

SDX stock opened at GBX 8.65 ($0.10) on Tuesday. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £17.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

About SDX Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.