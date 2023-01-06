Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.34

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 93157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Secom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Secom

(Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.