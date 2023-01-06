SelfKey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $15.38 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00445148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.01751480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.71 or 0.30412097 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.