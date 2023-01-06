Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $250.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

