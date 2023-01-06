Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,068,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.30. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

