Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $43,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

WTW stock opened at $246.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

