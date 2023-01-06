Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

AIG stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

