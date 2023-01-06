Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,613 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

