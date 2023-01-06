Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

