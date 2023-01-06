Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $276.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.