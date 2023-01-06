Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 2.7%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 33,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 214,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Senmiao Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senmiao Technology (AIHS)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.