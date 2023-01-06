Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 2.7%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 33,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 214,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.