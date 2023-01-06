SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 35980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on S. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 125,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

