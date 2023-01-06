SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.91) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SES from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SES from €9.00 ($9.57) to €8.00 ($8.51) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get SES alerts:

SES Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

About SES

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Ses S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Further Reading

