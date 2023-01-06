Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.48. Vast Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.65 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

