Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $123.07 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,820.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00441352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00926712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00107799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00597333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00254415 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,017,912,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.