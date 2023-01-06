Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.6 %

ETR SHL opened at €47.41 ($50.44) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 52 week high of €67.44 ($71.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

