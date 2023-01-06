Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGHT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,828. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,620,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 521,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

