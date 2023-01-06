Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $11.82 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $569.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

