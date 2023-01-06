Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Down to $110.84

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $110.84, but opened at $105.61. Signature Bank shares last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 9,622 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

