Simmons Bank Acquires 2,224 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 163,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $136.58. 27,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,791. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $239.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

