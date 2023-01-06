Simmons Bank Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,976,000 after buying an additional 272,132 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 5.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.85. The company has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.