Simmons Bank Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after buying an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.15.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

