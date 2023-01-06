Simmons Bank Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

