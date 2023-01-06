Simmons Bank Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.