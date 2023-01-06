Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. 9,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,417. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

