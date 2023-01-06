Simmons Bank Sells 14,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $411,326,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after buying an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 221,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,086,408. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

