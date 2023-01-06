Simmons Bank Sells 2,799 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 467,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 63,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 37,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.