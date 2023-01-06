Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) is Simmons Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,967 shares during the period. Simmons First National accounts for approximately 4.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Simmons Bank owned about 1.55% of Simmons First National worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

