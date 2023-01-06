Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $164.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.