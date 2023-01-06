Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,955,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,888. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.