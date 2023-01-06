Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,310 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 9.99% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $42,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

