Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.86 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after buying an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

