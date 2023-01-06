Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 7.1 %

SLP stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $710.04 million, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.