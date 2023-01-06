Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Several analysts have weighed in on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
