Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

