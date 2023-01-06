Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Trading Down 6.3%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 48,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Skylight Health Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Skylight Health Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
