Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 1,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Slam Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

