Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,118 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $737.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,054. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

