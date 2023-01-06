Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.79 on Friday, hitting $423.52. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,823. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.49 and a 200-day moving average of $371.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

