Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CAT traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.90. 42,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day moving average is $200.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

