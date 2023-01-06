Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 88,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 1,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $83.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

