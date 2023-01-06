Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,958. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $173.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

