Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. nCino makes up approximately 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of nCino worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 1,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,792 shares of company stock worth $486,128 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

