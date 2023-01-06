Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,623 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,298. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

